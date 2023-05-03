SussexWorld reporters Megan Baker and Jacob Panons have shared their thoughts on the new drinks available at Starbucks.

Starbucks has released two new drinks for the summer, including a Mango and Dragonfruit ‘Refresha’ and a Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew.

The Mango and Dragonfruit ‘Refresha’ is a tropical blend of the fruit flavours, hand-shaken with ice and finished with dragonfruit pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew is made up of the chain’s signature cold brew, a touch of vanilla and is topped with a ‘rich salted caramel cream foam’. Starbucks UK have called it ‘the perfect combination of salty and sweet’.

SussexWorld reporters Megan Baker and Jacob Panons have shared their thoughts on the new drinks available at Starbucks.

Here’s what we thought of the new items...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan’s review: "The Mango and Dragonfruit ‘Refresha’ was pretty good, but I wouldn’t have bought it if it wasn’t for the review and I won’t buy it again, just because I would always opt for a coffee at Starbucks.

“I gave it a 7/10 because I didn’t have anything bad to say about it, but it does just taste like expensive squash. As the name suggests, it’s very refreshing, the colour is striking and the dragonfruit pieces are a nice touch, so I can imagine it will be popular with people who like a fruit iced tea rather than a coffee.

“I was gutted I wasn’t able to try the cold brew – this sounds right up my street as a big fan of the iced oat brown sugar shaken espresso, which seems similar to Starbucks’ new release. Hopefully they will start doing a dairy-free cold foam soon so us vegans don’t have to miss out!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob’s review: “This wasn't my favourite coffee ever, but it was alright. If you mix salted caramel with coffee you are always going to have a winning combination, although I would only give this a 7/10.

“Although it is a cold brew, it tasted a bit watered down. I wonder if this would taste a bit different in-store as it looks like the coffee and cold foam mixed together on the walk back to the office.

“I had an iced brown sugar oat shaken espresso the other day from Starbucks and I think that was much better than this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad