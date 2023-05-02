We tried out the new international food chain that has opened in Eastbourne town centre - in pictures

SussexWorld reporters Sam Pole and Jacob Panons have shared their thoughts on a new international food chain that has recently opened in Eastbourne town centre.

Tarek Islam, who has brought the chain to Eastbourne, said the business will also be offering rolled ice cream – which is when milk, sugar and ingredients are mixed together on an ice pan before being rolled up and served.

Jacob:

For the waffles we had Lotus Biscoff, Ferrero Rocher and ‘classic’ – which was mainly chocolate. All three waffles were cooked perfectly. It can sometimes be hard with a waffle to get the right balance between making it crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, but these were on the money. The sauce on all three of these were amazing and if you love chocolate they will be right up your alley.

We then tried the cookie dough dishes, which I was very excited for as I don’t think we eat enough of it in this country. We had strawberry and white chocolate. I loved the texture with these two dishes, they were gooey but crispy on the outside. The strawberry one stood out as the fruit was a welcomed alternative to the creamy chocolate sauce.

As I child I loved churros so I was buzzing to see this on the menu. Like Sam said in our video, they were excellent and probably some of the best we have had. We even dipped the churros in our ice cream and it was a game changer!

As mentioned above, Sweet Spot is bringing rolled ice cream to the town. This fun and unique dish is sure to be a hit with Eastbourne visitors and residents. We had the Oreo version and it was brilliant.

Finally, we were treated to karak tea. We were told that this was very similar to masala chai, which is one of my favourite hot drinks. The sweet, creamy drink was really nice and if you like fragrant teas this will hit the spot.

Sam:

The food I had at Sweet Treats was delicious, the classic waffle was warm and gooey and the chocolate sauce was the perfect compliment to the waffle. The shape it was in also really helped combine all the flavours into one unique dish.

The strawberry cookie dough I had was also excellent, the cookie dough was warm and crumbly and the chocolate sauce gave it that lovely sweet flavour. The strawberry as well was delightful and the sharpness of the fruit really helped cut the sweetness.

The Oreo churro was my favourite thing that I had, the churro's were so crunchy and the Oreo and chocolate sauce really helped make it into a perfect sweet snack.

After never having chai tea before I am now converted after having the karak tea, the way the flavours blended together to make it the perfect compliment to the desserts. It was sweet, creamy and smooth, the perfect drink to have at a dessert place.

And finally, the main showpiece of the Oreo rolled ice cream, which, again (no surprise) I loved, You can really taste the Oreo flavour and the way that it is made is a spectacle in of itself!

Overall I would highly recommend Sweet Spot and will definitely be going back there again!

