Shoppers turn out in force as Europe's largest shoe retailer opens new store in Horsham

Shoppers turned out in force today (Tuesday) to visit the latest store to open in Horsham – Europe’s largest shoe retailer Deichmann – a favourite of A-list stars.

The store, in Swan Walk, celebrated by offering a 50 per cent reduction on a select range of shoes.

And it will have more opening offers on Saturday (November 11) with free shoes for the store’s first 25 customers – up to £25 – and limited edition bags for the first 500 customers.

There will be more opening offers on a select range of shoes and a spin-the-wheel game with discounts and giveaways.

The new Deichmann store opened in Swan Walk shopping centre in Horsham today (Tuesday November 7 2023). Photo: Sarah Page

Dechmann frequently collaborates with A-list stars including singers Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding, design duo Nova Chiu and Hollywood celeb Halle Berry.

The store also stocks men’s and children’s shoes, as well as exclusive lines from brands such as Adidas, Fila, Nike and Skechers.