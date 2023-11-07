Shoppers turn out in force as Europe's largest shoe retailer opens new store in Horsham
The store, in Swan Walk, celebrated by offering a 50 per cent reduction on a select range of shoes.
And it will have more opening offers on Saturday (November 11) with free shoes for the store’s first 25 customers – up to £25 – and limited edition bags for the first 500 customers.
There will be more opening offers on a select range of shoes and a spin-the-wheel game with discounts and giveaways.
Dechmann frequently collaborates with A-list stars including singers Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding, design duo Nova Chiu and Hollywood celeb Halle Berry.
The store also stocks men’s and children’s shoes, as well as exclusive lines from brands such as Adidas, Fila, Nike and Skechers.
Deichmann is Europe’s largest shoe retailer and has stores in 31 countries across the globe, with 130 in the UK.