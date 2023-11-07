BREAKING

Shoppers turn out in force as Europe's largest shoe retailer opens new store in Horsham

Shoppers turned out in force today (Tuesday) to visit the latest store to open in Horsham – Europe’s largest shoe retailer Deichmann – a favourite of A-list stars.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 7th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 13:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The store, in Swan Walk, celebrated by offering a 50 per cent reduction on a select range of shoes.

And it will have more opening offers on Saturday (November 11) with free shoes for the store’s first 25 customers – up to £25 – and limited edition bags for the first 500 customers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be more opening offers on a select range of shoes and a spin-the-wheel game with discounts and giveaways.

Most Popular
The new Deichmann store opened in Swan Walk shopping centre in Horsham today (Tuesday November 7 2023). Photo: Sarah PageThe new Deichmann store opened in Swan Walk shopping centre in Horsham today (Tuesday November 7 2023). Photo: Sarah Page
The new Deichmann store opened in Swan Walk shopping centre in Horsham today (Tuesday November 7 2023). Photo: Sarah Page

Dechmann frequently collaborates with A-list stars including singers Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding, design duo Nova Chiu and Hollywood celeb Halle Berry.

Have you read? Flooded Sussex fields show ‘unsuitability’ of Rampion2 substation site

Take a look inside this Georgian country house with magnificent South Downs views

The store also stocks men’s and children’s shoes, as well as exclusive lines from brands such as Adidas, Fila, Nike and Skechers.

Deichmann is Europe’s largest shoe retailer and has stores in 31 countries across the globe, with 130 in the UK.

Related topics:EuropeAdidasGeorgian