'Sadness' at sudden closure of Horsham Station coffee shop

By Sarah Page
Published 9th Dec 2024, 11:21 BST
Train travellers have been left ‘saddened’ after the sudden closure of a coffee shop at Horsham Station.

Many regular commuters say they relied on the coffee shop for beverages and snacks while embarking on their journeys.

One said: "Very sorry to hear this – I usually buy a large tea to enjoy on my London trains. It’s always been a friendly service.”

Another agreed, saying: “It’s very sad, the guys were always friendly.”

A coffee shop at Horsham Station has shut suddenly

Others have been raising questions over the reason for the closure. But Govia Thameslink Railway, which is responsible for leasing the premises, said this week that it was seeking a replacement service.

A spokesperson said: “The lease for the café at Horsham station came to an end this week.

"We know how vital train station businesses are to the local economy and I’m pleased to confirm that we are actively seeking a replacement to suit the many customers that use the station every day.”

