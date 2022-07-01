After three viewings in less than a day, the eventual buyers fended off competition by purchasing the white beach hut for £15,000 above the asking price.

The cabin was marketed by Warwick Baker estate agents, which sold another hut on Shoreham’s Beach Green in 2020 for £50,000.

Sales manager Mark Robinson said: “In 24 hours, we had five offers on the beach hut, from three different people.

"We eventually sold it for £15,000 above the launching price.

"Prices have elevated slightly and this is the new bar.

"The owners, who were from Brighton, were really very happy with the price we achieved. We do require more and more beach huts because we’ve got a waiting list of people.”

The walls inside the hut are painted white with two shelves fixed to the back wall. It also has a retractable wooden decking area.

Mr Robinson said the beach hut was ‘particularly well presented’.

He added: “It’s in a peaceful location.

"Compared to the Brighton beach huts, which have a promenade in front of them, this has just got beach shingle in front of it.”

Mr Robinson suggested that beach huts are becoming more popular due to staycations becoming a more attractive proposition for holiday-makers.

"With people struggling to leave the country, as it’s more hassle, more people are taking UK holidays,” he said.

“Prices have risen so much, so we were able to achieve £15,000 over.

"Please contact our office if you are looking to sell this year. We have got a list of clients waiting for beach huts, so I am sure we can achieve a very good price.”

