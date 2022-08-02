September offers and great events planned for 11th Steyning & District Food and Drink Festival

St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing is the chosen charity and some eateries will include a special charity dish on their menu to help boost the fundraising. There will also be charity takeaway pizzas, a charity scone and charity events.

The 2022 festival will start on September 3 and run until October 1. A printed festival guide will be available from many locations in the area, including Steyning Library, or visit www.steyningdistrictfooddrinkfestival.co.uk for more information.

Reina Alston, chairman of the organising committee, said: "The offers take in a wide span of our local businesses – shops, eateries, attractions, accommodation, vineyards and breweries.

Businesses taking part in last year's Steyning Food and Drink Festival. Picture: S Robards SR2108264

"Offerings include such things as discounts, free hot drinks, Tuesday cream tea special, free garlic bread and buy-one-get-one-free. The non-foodie stores join in the fun, too, giving discounts on food-related items in their stores.

"The Farmers Market stallholders do not disappoint either, with over 35 special offers. Do not forget, though, that in order to take up these offers you will need to show to the business involved either the Festival Guide or the Festival Website Pass, downloadable from the website."

Events include a wine and food pairing at Wiston, bakery workshops; a beer festival, apple juicing, a superheroes tea party and Tottington Manor gala evening for St Barnabas.