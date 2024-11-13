Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shoppers in Crawley are getting set to say a sad farewell to one of the town’s most enduring stores.

Marks and Spencer is to shut up shop for the final time this Saturday (November 16).

The store has been open for business in Queensway for decades. But company bosses announced in March that the Crawley store was one of more than 100 expected to close their doors ‘over the next few years.’

However, it was revealed last month that the Crawley store will close this week. M&S regional manager Graham Bennett said: “After consulting with our colleagues following our proposals earlier this year, our Queensway store will close on Saturday November 16.”

Marks and Spencer has served shoppers in Crawley for decades but will close for the final time this Saturday (November 16)

He said that, where possible, staff would be offered alternative roles and he thanked customers who have shopped at the store over the years.

Meanwhile, local residents have spoken of their sadness at saying goodbye to the retailer and have shared memories on social media at shopping in the store across the years.