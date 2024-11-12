Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New plans have been drawn up to redevelop a Sussex mansion which was once the home of award-winning singer-songwriter Adele.

It follows fears that claims made by Adele that the property – Lock House in Partridge Green – was haunted have since deterred buyers.

The Grade II listed Edwardian property is set within acres of formal gardens and mature grounds with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court and room for a helicopter.

Grammy-Award winning star Adele – one of Britain’s richest musicians – lived at the 13-bedroom property at the time that her successful second album ‘21’ was produced. But she left after reportedly believing that the mansion – a former convent – was haunted.

Lock House in Partridge Green - the former home of the singer Adele who claimed that the mansion was haunted

And the supposed ‘haunting’ is believed to have since put off potential new buyers. And now the property’s owner is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to convert the mansion into five flats and to convert a garage block into a single dwelling.

In a statement to the council, Mr Nicholas Sutton – an agent acting on behalf of the property owner – said that the owner had rented the property to Adele under a six-month contract. “Unfortunately,” he said, “during an interview on CBS, Adele remarked that she believed the house to be haunted. This comment negatively impacted future marketing efforts and continues to affect the property's reputation to this day.

"After Adele vacated the property, Lock House was re-listed for sale through Savills during 2012-2013. Despite renewed marketing efforts, no offers were received. The property was then rented again through Hamptons to a tenant who sought permission to run a bespoke dressmaking business from the premises.”

But it was later discovered that the tenant was, in fact, running a residential retreat with 11 guest bedrooms and a fitness boot camp. “Upon learning of this unauthorised use from disgruntled neighbours, the applicant took immediate action to stop the tenant’s activities. The tenant vacated the property six months into the tenancy, in early 2014,” said Mr Sutton.

The former home of the singer Adele - Lock House in Partridge Green - could be converted into flats after claims by the singer that the mansion was haunted deterred buyers

“In 2014-2015, the property was marketed again, this time by Strutt and Parker, with updated brochures and strong PR efforts, including a feature on the front page of the Sunday Times Homes Supplement on 30 March 2014. Despite these efforts, there was very little interest and no offers were received.

"The property was subsequently rented through Savills to a tenant who had been credit-checked as a high-net-worth individual from Monaco, and a two-year tenancy agreement was signed. However, the tenant paid only the first quarter’s rent, and it took three years for the applicant to regain possession after the tenant sought postponements due to undergoing gender reassignment surgery.”

The property was re-marketed by Strutt and Parker at a lower price, but again there were no offers. Refurbishment works were carried out. But, said Mr Sutton, "Even after this attempt, and despite marketing at £500,000 less than the most recent Red Book valuation of £6.75 million (as of October 2022), there has been only one viewing in nine months and no offers.”

If planning permission is granted to convert the mansion into five flats, the owner – who bought Lock House in 2003 following its conversion from a convent – proposes to retain the freehold and sell the properties under a 999-year lease to ensure ‘the long-term stewardship of the building and minimise future risks to its heritage value.’