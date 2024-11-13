Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An opening date for a new homeware store in Horsham town centre has been officially announced.

Danish brand Søstrene Grene will open at Bishops Weald House off West Street on Friday November 22 – and customers are being promised ‘exciting giveaways.’

The retailer has more than 300 shops in 17 countries but the new Horsham store will be the company’s first in West Sussex.

And the first 100 customers through the doors of the Horsham shop next week will receive a voucher for a large, tufted rug worth over £60 and a canvas tote bag with goodies. Light refreshments will also be on offer along with special live performances.

New Danish hardware store Sostrene Grene has officially announced the opening date of its new Horsham shop

Søstrene Grene says it offers Scandi-inspired items at budget-friendly prices, including interiors, craft and hobby items, children’s toys, accessories and lifestyle products.

A spokesperson said: “As the festive period approaches however, the brand will see its stores turned into a Christmas wonderland with everything you’ll need to prepare for decorating, gift wrapping, last-minute stocking fillers and hosting friends and family.”

Søstrene Grene co-owner and chief executive Mikkel Grene added: “We’re excited to bring Søstrene Grene to Horsham, giving customers the chance to explore our wide selection of high-quality, affordable products. Every visit is an opportunity to discover unique, beautifully crafted items designed to spark joy and inspire creativity.”

UK joint venture partners Norma Jacob and Richard Power run existing Søstrene Grene stores across Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and the south of England. Norma said: “Horsham is a brilliant historic market town and the ideal spot for our brand.”

Søstrene Grene will open its new Horsham store - the first of its kind in West Sussex - in Horsham on November 22

And in a message to shoppers added: "To celebrate yet another launch this year, we’ll be offering an amazing giveaway on opening morning so we hope to see you all there.”

Richard Power said: “We’ll be in the festive spirit as the Horsham opening rolls around and we can’t wait to see what the local community thinks of our Christmas

items and weekly collections full of high-quality, affordable designs.”

The store – on the site of the former Entertainer Toy Shop opposite the Lynd Cross pub – will open on November 22 from 10am.