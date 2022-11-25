The shoppers at John Lewis in Albion Way were treated to a taste of the town’s up-and-coming Christmas panto.

The cast of Cinderella – being staged at Horsham’s Capitol Theatre next month – gave a mini performance to the delight of those watching.

A spokesperson said: “They gave us a little taste of what to expect from their pantomime.We had an evening of music, song and Prosecco to entertain our customers.”

John Lewis is planning to team up with a number of other organisations for more events at the store.

The spokesperson added: “We are extending our working partnerships with a number of local institutions, we have events of varying degrees that include the WI, The Samaritans and several local schools.”

