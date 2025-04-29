South Downs service station plans 24-hour opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Downs garage is planning to open 24 hours a day.

Upper Beeding Service Station in High Street, Upper Beeding, has lodged an application with Horsham District Council to confirm that the proposed 24-hour opening is lawful.

In a statement to the council, Adcock Associates, agents for the applicants Motor Fuel Group, say: “In the absence of planning applications recorded by the local planning authority the applicant applies for a Certificate of Lawful Development, certifying that proposed 24 hour opening is lawful.

"The applicant submits there is no evidence to establish that opening hours have been restricted in the process of granting planning permission for the service station.”