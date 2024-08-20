The sun shone down as crowds enjoyed a series of skilled shows at the Ashington Festival – including brilliant horse act Stallions of Substance while fun favourite Tom Foolery entertained the children.

Aerial act Knotted Aerial performed a breathtaking display and there was music from the Sussex Steel Band. Meanwhile members of Ashington Musical Theatre Society sang and danced to a number of popular musicals.

And there was more music from the Whisky Over Ice band playing modern country music for their first visit to the village’s annual show.

On the village Recreation Ground there was so much to see and do including a fun dog show – with a dog named Hamish winning the accolade ‘Champion Dog of the Show.’

There was also a large classic car show, a car boot sale, animals, lots of stalls and sideshows, Ashington’s own Harris Funfair with other fair rides for teenagers and children. There were also several food outlets selling delicious food to suit every taste, plus a licensed bar.

The evening entertainment included Legend Has It, playing music through the decades. Also performing was Marc as Robbie Williams and there was a disco to keep the crowd dancing the night away before a fantastic firework finale.

Festival chairperson Margaret Alford said: “The Ashington Festival Committee would like to say a big thank you to all the sponsors and to everyone who helped on the day to help make it such a successful day.

“So, mark this date in your calendar for next year – Saturday August 16 2025.”

