Storm Eunice is set to cause significant disruption, with extremely strong winds. A ‘danger to life’ warning has been issued.

'Due to severe weather warnings', Highdown Gardens will be closed on Friday.

The Goring-by-Sea tourist attraction issued a statement on its website this afternoon (Thursday).

"Some very strong winds are expected from Friday and through the weekend," the Highdown team said.

"We advise you to check updates on our Facebook page or call us before you make travel arrangements to the gardens.

"In order to keep the public, staff and volunteers safe from fallen branches or dangerous ground conditions, we reserve the option to close the gardens at short notice.

"If you have booked a ticket for an activity or event you will be notified via email of alternative arrangements.

Highdown Gardens will not open on Friday 'due to severe weather warnings'. Photo: Steve Robards

"We thank you for your understanding."

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning in East and West Sussex starting at 5am, stating there is a 'good chance' that flying debris could result in loss of life.

At the peak of the storm in early afternoon, gusts are forecast to rise to in excess of 70mph in inland areas and up to 80mph in coastal locations, before receding by evening.