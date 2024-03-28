Storrington bank to shut temporarily
HSBC in the High Street will close on April 5 at 2pm and is expected to reopen on April 18.
The bank says the closure is necessary to carry out improvement works at the branch.
HSBC UK’s local director Paul Amos said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one.
"We are pleased that work is being carried out to improve our branch for our customers, including the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.
“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.”
The nearest other HSBV bank is in Goring Road, Worthing.