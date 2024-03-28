Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HSBC in the High Street will close on April 5 at 2pm and is expected to reopen on April 18.

The bank says the closure is necessary to carry out improvement works at the branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HSBC UK’s local director Paul Amos said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one.

HSBC is to shut its Storrington branch temporarily

"We are pleased that work is being carried out to improve our branch for our customers, including the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.

“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.”