A restaurant in Horsham town centre has closed down suddenly.

Lemongrass in the Bishopric has announced its closure with ‘sorrow.’

Notices have been placed in the restaurants’ windows announcing: “We are very sorry to announce that our restaurant is permanently closed.

"Thank you for always supporting us.”

Thai restaurant Lemongrass in Horsham's Bishopric has announced its closure

The Thai restaurant had operated in the town for around five years.

The closure follows that of Prezzo which closed its restaurant in Horsham’s Carfax in March.

Notice in the window of Horsham's Lemongrass restaurant