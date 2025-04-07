Sussex coffee shop chain wins award celebrating its yummy treats

An artisan bakery chain with stores across Sussex has won an award.

The Flour Pot Bakery, with cafés in Worthing, Brighton and Hove, took the Best Brews & Bakes category at the BRAVO awards, which were revealed last week.

Phoebe Simmonds, from The Flour Pot, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to win the BRAVO award for Best Brews & Bakes! At The Flour Pot Bakery, we’re passionate about crafting artisan breads, pastries, and coffee, and this recognition means so much to our hardworking team. With fresh bakes made daily and locally roasted coffee from our sister company, The Milk Shed Coffee Roasters, we take pride in being a welcoming neighbourhood bakery. A huge thank you to our incredible customers – your support means everything!”

Last week, The Flour Pot revealed its plans to open a new café in Southwick. The bakery will replace what was previously a Barclays bank.

The Flour Pot won the new Best Brews & Bakes category at the 2025 BRAVO Awards. Picture: BRAVOThe Flour Pot won the new Best Brews & Bakes category at the 2025 BRAVO Awards. Picture: BRAVO
The Flour Pot won the new Best Brews & Bakes category at the 2025 BRAVO Awards. Picture: BRAVO

The Flour Pot’s stores serve handmade artisan bread, cakes, sandwiches and fresh coffee seven days a week.

CrabShack, in Marine Parade, also won the accolade at the 2025 BRAVO Awards – Brighton and Sussex’s biggest public food and drink awards, now in their 8th year.

It took home the Best Sussex Restaurant prize for the third year in a row.

