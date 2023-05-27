Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex flight school officially announces closure

A famous flight school in Sussex has officially announced its closure.
By Sam Morton
Published 27th May 2023, 12:45 BST

FTA Global school – which has been training pilots at Brighton City Airport for nearly 20 years – is no longer in business. It is understood the company had been experiencing recent financial difficulties

An email sent to members on Friday (May 26) read: “I am writing to inform you that Flying time Limited trading as FTA Global ceased trading on Monday 21st May.

"As such, all open days, tours and events are cancelled with immediate effect. This email address will no longer be monitored so if you must get in contact, email: [email protected]

FTA Global school  – which has been training pilots at Brighton City Airport for nearly 20 years – is no longer in business. Photo: Eddie MitchellFTA Global school  – which has been training pilots at Brighton City Airport for nearly 20 years – is no longer in business. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
FTA Global school  – which has been training pilots at Brighton City Airport for nearly 20 years – is no longer in business. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“We are very sorry to have to make this announcement. Opportunities remain to train as a commercial pilot with other schools in the UK.”

A Facebook group has been set up where students – some left in debt and with no qualifications – have expressed their outrage over the decision.

One comment read: “I paid a deposit and I’m still waiting for a refund, no one picks up on the advisory number and I’m not sure what to do. I was not informed that this has happened.”

It is understood the company had been experiencing recent financial difficulties. Photo: Eddie MitchellIt is understood the company had been experiencing recent financial difficulties. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
It is understood the company had been experiencing recent financial difficulties. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

FTA said 'opportunities remain to train as a commercial pilot with other schools in the UK'. Photo: Eddie MitchellFTA said 'opportunities remain to train as a commercial pilot with other schools in the UK'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
FTA said 'opportunities remain to train as a commercial pilot with other schools in the UK'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
