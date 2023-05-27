FTA Global school – which has been training pilots at Brighton City Airport for nearly 20 years – is no longer in business. It is understood the company had been experiencing recent financial difficulties

An email sent to members on Friday (May 26) read: “I am writing to inform you that Flying time Limited trading as FTA Global ceased trading on Monday 21st May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As such, all open days, tours and events are cancelled with immediate effect. This email address will no longer be monitored so if you must get in contact, email: [email protected]

FTA Global school – which has been training pilots at Brighton City Airport for nearly 20 years – is no longer in business. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“We are very sorry to have to make this announcement. Opportunities remain to train as a commercial pilot with other schools in the UK.”

A Facebook group has been set up where students – some left in debt and with no qualifications – have expressed their outrage over the decision.

One comment read: “I paid a deposit and I’m still waiting for a refund, no one picks up on the advisory number and I’m not sure what to do. I was not informed that this has happened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you read?: Famed Depeche Mode musician Alan Wilder tells of 'sorrow' at selling his luxury Sussex home

It is understood the company had been experiencing recent financial difficulties. Photo: Eddie Mitchell