A West Sussex pub has undergone an extensive refurbishment, with ‘lots of changes’ to cater for its ‘younger demographic’.

The Henty Arms pub in Ferring, Worthing, has reopened following a joint investment by independent pub operators Punch Pubs & Co – with publican Vernon Carlyle remaining at the helm.

The popular pub in a seafront village dates back to 1830 was was then called The New Inn. It was first constructed before establishing itself as The Henty Arms in 1927.

Almost seven decades later, in 1996, Vernon and his late wife, Carol, moved to the historic site and ‘reinvented what would soon become the local village hotspot’.

Vernon is looking forward to continuing his and Carol’s legacy by relaunching the pub with a new look and perspective – a ‘complete internal and external refurbishment that has breathed new life into this beloved local’.

Speaking of the revamp, the publican added: “There have been lots of changes recently; the pub has more of a younger demographic, so we’ve had to adapt, the village is getting younger, and we want to make sure that we’re appealing to everyone.

“Brand new signage and flags make the pub so much more appealing and attractive. The outdoor pergola has already been a hit over the recent bank holidays, and the Coronation in particular was brilliant. Seeing the garden full of customers was great, and I’m hoping this continues throughout the year.”

The inside of the pub has been ‘entirely redecorated’ to bring a ‘fresh and welcoming presence for guests to enjoy’, The Henty Arms said.

The pub’s new outdoor area and pergola

"Elements of the kitchen have been replaced, furniture has been reupholstered, and the dated bathrooms are now completely restored,” a spokesperson for the pub added.

"Elsewhere the pub’s exterior walls, signage and gardens have been given a new lease of life, hoping to capture the eye of more passers-by just in time for the summer months and bank holiday weekends.

“The Henty Arms is already well-known for its fantastic homemade meals, and boasts a menu that is chock full of classic dishes. From a traditional pie and chips, and Ploughman’s lunch to build your own burgers and curry.”

Punch Pubs and co-operations manager Julian James-Mobbs said he admires Vernon, who has committed himself to numerous charity events throughout the year.

The newly refurbished pub includes a brand-new back bar

He added: “Vernon is a great operator and has built the Henty Arms to be the successful business it is today; this investment will help him and the team in making the Henty Arms ready for its new chapter.

"Vernon, Karly and the team are an asset to the pub and the local community, and we are looking forward to continuing to support Vernon for many years to come.”

