Sussex hotel restaurant scoops major culinary award
TERRA Restaurant at Tottington Manor Hotel in Henfield has received the Open Table Diners’ Choice Awards 2024.
The awards recognise and reward outstanding restaurants based on feedback from local diners. TERRA Restaurant, led by head chef Chris Hilton, received the accolade thanks to customer reviews.
In order for restaurants to qualify to win a Diners’ Choice Award, they must achieve an overall rating of four or more star reviews from diners who have visited their establishment in the last 120 days.
Helen Pomery, co-owner at Tottington Manor Hotel, said: “We want to thank each and every one of our diners who have visited TERRA Restaurant, and taken the time to leave us a review and positive rating.
"As we strive to bring the best in comfort and culinary delights to our diners, it means a lot to us that, in return, they support us in our journey to winning esteemed awards like these.”
TERRA restaurant offers breakfast, brunch, Sunday lunch, and afternoon tea. As well as the TERRA Restaurant, people can dine in the hotel’s Olive Lounge or out on the hotel’s decking which features fire pits and is open all year round – with views across the South Downs.
Tottington Manor also offers private dining experiences and exclusive celebrations.
As well as the three restaurants, the hotel has 12 rooms, and a 95-cover function suite and thrives, say the owners, on promoting the best of Sussex with local wines, fish, meat, and ingredients.
