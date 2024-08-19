Sussex village bar shuts suddenly
Owners of the bar – Macklins at The Roundabout in Pulborough – say they are ‘deeply saddened’ to discover the issues and announced the closure ‘with heavy hearts.’
But they say the bar will be shut only temporarily until the ‘unforeseen’ issues are sorted out.
And, meanwhile, they say that their other venue in the village – Macklins at The Riverside – will be open evenings as per its Roundabout venue’s opening hours.
In a message to customers on social media, the owners say: “We hope this can be a convenient alternative for you during this time. We are truly sorry for any inconvenience this may cause to our wonderful customers. Please know that we are doing everything in our power to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.
“Thank you for your understanding and continued support during this challenging time.”
