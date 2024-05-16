Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sussex village ‘department store’ is marking a major milestone after notching up 25,000 sale items.

The Pulborough Exchange – known by many as Pulborough’s department store – has grown since its inception in 2019 to offer everything from furniture, china, art, kitchenware, sporting goods, musical instruments, linens, lamps, tools and hobby items.

And the ‘village shop with a difference’ in Lower Street is now attracting buyers from across West Sussex and beyond.

Director Elizabeth Hunt said: “The idea for The Pulborough Exchange came after we had a difficult time clearing a family home. We realised there might be a need for a consignment shop – something in-between a charity shop and auction house – to help people move on household goods they no longer need or want while providing others with high quality second hand items.”

The Pulborough Exchange - Pulborough village's 'department store' - in Lower Street

It works by people consigning items for the shop to sell on their behalf either in the shop itself or online. The consignors receive 40 per cent of whatever the shop sells them for, or 30 per cent in the case of china.

"We’ve learned an immense amount over the years and are very grateful to all of our consignors and customers, as well as our expert advisors, who are helping us develop a sustainable business model that could work in other villages,” says Elizabeth.“We very much appreciate the support we receive from local auction houses who refer clients to us and we will continue to recommend auctions for clients who have items and collections better suited to that sales format.”

One item that was heading for the tip – a round black BoConcept table – ended up being sold by the shop for £500.

Elizabeth Hunt, director of The Pulborough Exchange, welcome's the store's 1,000th consignor Steve McCall

Other recent furniture sales include a small vintage child’s desk needing some repair sold for £30; a vintage dark oak desk with a green leather top went for £260 and a nest of three tables sold for £40. Pine furniture is always a strong seller, says Elizabeth.