Sussex village gift shop and tearoom announces final trading date

A Sussex vilage gift shop and tearoom has announced its final day of trading.
By Sarah Page
Published 12th Feb 2024, 15:33 GMT
The Cornstore Emporium and Tearoom at Swan Corner in Pulborough declared in December that it was planning to close and has now revealed that its final trading day will be February 25.

Owner Helen Johnson announced the date on social media and said: “I am selling off some of my display shelving, dresser and table and chairs and there may be a few other reductions in store too.

"Some of our lovely traders will be moving elsewhere so they won’t have any reductions.”

The Cornstore Emporium and Tearoom at Swan Corner in Pulborough has announced its final day of tradingThe Cornstore Emporium and Tearoom at Swan Corner in Pulborough has announced its final day of trading
But, she added: “We are hoping to announce some good news regarding the coffee shop soon.”

Meanwhile, she said: “We have been utterly blown away by the constant stream of well wishers and would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support.

"Our emotions are running really high as the closing date gets nearer and would like to spend these final weeks positively enjoying this time together.”

