Fire breaks out at Horsham pub

Emergency fire crews rushed to a pub in Horsham town centre when a blaze broke out yesterday (Sunday).
By Sarah Page
Published 12th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
Emergency crews rushed to the scene when fire broke out at a Horsham pub

The fire was spotted soon after 3.30 at The Black Jug in North Street.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Yesterday (11 February) at 3.38pm we received reports of a fire at a pub in North Street, Horsham.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Horsham and Crawley to the scene.

"Upon arrival firefighters found a small electrical fire in the cellar of the building which was safely put out using fire extinguishers. Fortunately there were no casualties.

"The cause of the fire was accidental."

