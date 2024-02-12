Fire breaks out at Horsham pub
Emergency fire crews rushed to a pub in Horsham town centre when a blaze broke out yesterday (Sunday).
The fire was spotted soon after 3.30 at The Black Jug in North Street.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Yesterday (11 February) at 3.38pm we received reports of a fire at a pub in North Street, Horsham.
"Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Horsham and Crawley to the scene.
"Upon arrival firefighters found a small electrical fire in the cellar of the building which was safely put out using fire extinguishers. Fortunately there were no casualties.
"The cause of the fire was accidental."