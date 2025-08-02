A hotel restaurant in Henfield has been named among the top 50 in the UK.

Joint research by online restaurant reservation service OpenTable and KAYAK – a metasearch engine for travel services – has highlighted a ‘growing cultural shift’.

This revealed that more travellers are choosing where to stay based on the restaurant – rather than the rooms.

To help diners and travellers discover their ‘ideal dining destination’, OpenTable and KAYAK have launched their first-ever list of the top 50 hotel restaurants in the UK. The list was generated from more than 800,000 reviews, left by verified OpenTable diners, and dining metrics from June 1, 2024 to May 31, 2025.

On the list was the Terra Restaurant at Tottington Manor Hotel in Henfield, West Sussex.

A spokesperson for the researchers said: “Hotel restaurants are stepping into the spotlight as standalone dining destinations. New research from OpenTable and KAYAK reveals 71 per cent of Brits believe that hotel restaurants have improved over the years, transforming from mere conveniences into destinations in their own right.

“With OpenTable data showing nearly half (48 per cent) of hotel restaurant diners over the past year were local residents and usage of KAYAK’s ‘restaurant’ filter when searching for hotel stays in the UK up 72 per cent vs. last year, the brands have come together to launch its top 50 hotel restaurants in the UK.

"Based on diner insights, the list showcases the top hotel dining destinations where a good meal is as much a reason to book as the room itself.”

Joining Terra at Tottington on the list of best hotel restaurants was: Taypark House Hotel in Angus; Blues – at the park in Ayrshire; Pen Mill Hotel in Bath; Madeleine Bar in Birmingham; Crooklands Hotel – the restaurant in Cumbria; The Dovecote Restaurant in Derbyshire; One Square Bar + Brasserie in Edinburgh; Twenty Princes Street in Edinburgh; Le Bouchon Brasserie & Hotel in Essex; Firepit Restaurant at The Cave in Kent; The Korean Cowgirl at Cave Hotel in Kent; Longlands Inn & Restaurant in Lancashire; The Kingsway Hotel in Lincolnshire; Angler in London; Baluchi in London; Berners Tavern in London; Bloomsbury Street Kitchen in London; Ekstedt at the Yard in London; Fitz Brasserie in London; Gallery in London; GŎNG, Shangri-La The Shard in London; JOIA Restaurant & Bar in London; JW Steakhouse London at Grosvenor House in London; Kaia at The Ned London; Lutyens Grill at The Ned London; Monmouth Kitchen in London; Nobu Restaurant London Portman Square; Ormer Mayfair in London; Paper Moon London; Pavyllon in London; Savoy Grill – Gordon Ramsay in London; Side Hustle at NoMad London; Sky Lounge, Shangri-La The Shard, London; The Lanesborough Grill in London; TOZI Victoria in London; Whitcomb’s in London; Aberdunant Hall in North Wales; Berts Jazz Bar in Northern Ireland; Jospers at Ten Square in Northern Ireland; The Great Room Restaurant in Northern Ireland; Parsonage Grill in Oxford; Quod Restaurant & Bar in Oxford; The Clive Arms in Shropshire; Ye Olde Punchbowl Inn Country Inn & Gardens in Shropshire; The Woodsman in Warwickshire; Nags Head Inn Abercych in West Wales; Sky Lounge at Doubletree by Hilton Leeds; The Fat Badger Harrogate in Yorkshire; The Pickled Sprout in Yorkshire

Sasha Shaker, senior director of UK and Ireland at OpenTable, said: “Hotel restaurants are experiencing a true renaissance – these venues are no longer just convenient, they’re coveted.

“With 72 per cent of Brits willing to rebook a hotel based on a positive dining experience at its restaurant, it’s clear that the dining spot can be just as powerful a draw as the room.

"For hotels, it’s a chance to win over locals, not just overnight guests. For diners, whether they’re travelling or simply looking for an exceptional meal, our new top 50 list brings together the best of both worlds.”

Rachel Mumford, KAYAK’s travel expert, said people are ‘becoming more intentional’ about how they spend – and where they stay.

She added: “We’re seeing more people combine the destination, the accommodation, and the experience into one choice – with the restaurant at the centre. For many, booking a hotel now means booking the best table in town too.

“If you’re craving a hotel with great food or just chasing the next Instagram-worthy meal, KAYAK makes it easy.”

Alongside the list, the new research and OpenTable data revealed that 33 per cent of Brits booked a hotel specifically for its restaurant; 42 per cent of Brits believe hotel restaurants showcase local culture and flavours and, over the past 12 months, ‘experience dining’ at hotel restaurants grew 70 per cent year-over-year among travellers.