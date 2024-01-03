BREAKING

Sussex village pub closes sparking uncertainty over its future

An historic Sussex village pub has closed and uncertainty now surrounds its future.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 16:01 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 16:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Sportsman Inn at Amberley, at the foot of the South Downs, finally called ‘Time’ on New Year’s Eve.

More than 100 regulars turned out to bid a fond farewell to landlords Lee and Sophie Forbes who have run the pub for the past five and a half years. Trained chef Lee is now planning to start an outside catering business.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New Year’s Eve was the couple’s last day of trading and the Sportsman is now closed and the freehold is to be sold by the owners. But villagers are hoping that the pub will reopen in the future.

Most Popular
The Sportsman Inn at Amberley has closed sparking concerns for its futureThe Sportsman Inn at Amberley has closed sparking concerns for its future
The Sportsman Inn at Amberley has closed sparking concerns for its future

Meanwhile, Lee and Sophie – who supplied more than 3,400 meals to around 160 households in Amberley and the surrounding hamlets during the pandemic – were thanked by their customers who presented them with a commemorative plate from Amberley Pottery, a large cheque and items for a baby which is on its way.

Before the pub closed, villagers successfully applied for the Sportsman Inn to become an ‘Asset of Community Value’ and are now hoping that, if a buyer for the pub is not found, a community buyout might be an option.

Local resident Mike Toynbee said: “It has arguably one of the best views of any pub in Sussex and has the added advantage of being a popular overnight stop for walkers on the South Downs Way.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A survey has already been carried out among residents to determine what type of pub they would be willing to support and what other community-based activities they would like to see the building used for.

Sophie and Lee Forbes with the Amberley Pottery plate presented by grateful customers of the Sportman Inn at Amberley which has now closedSophie and Lee Forbes with the Amberley Pottery plate presented by grateful customers of the Sportman Inn at Amberley which has now closed
Sophie and Lee Forbes with the Amberley Pottery plate presented by grateful customers of the Sportman Inn at Amberley which has now closed

Have you read? Historic coins stolen during burglary in Sussex village

Problem-hit major South Downs road to shut amid new safety concerns

Pet dog saved by Horsham vet after shattering paw chasing rabbit

Mike Toynbee said that the Sportsman is thought to have been a public house for around 200 years. By the 19th century it was in the hands of a succession of breweries including Chichester-based Henty and Constable. By the time it reverted to private ownership it was operated by Friary Meux.

A public meeting to explore the options and to assess the level of support is scheduled to take place in St Michael’s Church Hall, Amberley, on Monday (January 8) at 7.30pm.

Related topics:SussexSouth Downs