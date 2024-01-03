An historic Sussex village pub has closed and uncertainty now surrounds its future.

The Sportsman Inn at Amberley, at the foot of the South Downs, finally called ‘Time’ on New Year’s Eve.

More than 100 regulars turned out to bid a fond farewell to landlords Lee and Sophie Forbes who have run the pub for the past five and a half years. Trained chef Lee is now planning to start an outside catering business.

New Year’s Eve was the couple’s last day of trading and the Sportsman is now closed and the freehold is to be sold by the owners. But villagers are hoping that the pub will reopen in the future.

Meanwhile, Lee and Sophie – who supplied more than 3,400 meals to around 160 households in Amberley and the surrounding hamlets during the pandemic – were thanked by their customers who presented them with a commemorative plate from Amberley Pottery, a large cheque and items for a baby which is on its way.

Before the pub closed, villagers successfully applied for the Sportsman Inn to become an ‘Asset of Community Value’ and are now hoping that, if a buyer for the pub is not found, a community buyout might be an option.

Local resident Mike Toynbee said: “It has arguably one of the best views of any pub in Sussex and has the added advantage of being a popular overnight stop for walkers on the South Downs Way.”

A survey has already been carried out among residents to determine what type of pub they would be willing to support and what other community-based activities they would like to see the building used for.

Sophie and Lee Forbes with the Amberley Pottery plate presented by grateful customers

Mike Toynbee said that the Sportsman is thought to have been a public house for around 200 years. By the 19th century it was in the hands of a succession of breweries including Chichester-based Henty and Constable. By the time it reverted to private ownership it was operated by Friary Meux.