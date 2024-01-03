Historic coins stolen during burglary in Sussex village
Hundreds of pounds worth of historic coins were stolen during a Sussex village burglary.
Police say they received a report of a break-in at a property in High Street, Handcross, at around 12.40pm on December 22.
A spokesperson said: “It is believed three men entered the house in balaclavas where hundreds of pounds of commemorative and historic coins were stolen.
“The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a white van.
“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 623 of 22/12.”