Historic coins stolen during burglary in Sussex village

Hundreds of pounds worth of historic coins were stolen during a Sussex village burglary.
By Sarah Page
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 14:36 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 14:37 GMT
Police say they received a report of a break-in at a property in High Street, Handcross, at around 12.40pm on December 22.

A spokesperson said: “It is believed three men entered the house in balaclavas where hundreds of pounds of commemorative and historic coins were stolen.

Sussex Police are appealing for information after hundreds of pounds worth of historic coins were stolen during a burgary in HandcrossSussex Police are appealing for information after hundreds of pounds worth of historic coins were stolen during a burgary in Handcross
“The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a white van.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 623 of 22/12.”