A Sussex village pub is planning to turn its rear car park into a new garden area with seating pods, a pergola and raised deck.

Pub chain Stonegate are currently seeking planning approval from Horsham District Council to carry out the works at The Anchor Inn in Storrington.

They point out that the pub industry is going through a tough time at the moment and they hope that the new garden will add to the Anchor’s attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is planned to erect a timber roofed pergola, new ‘garden pod seating booths’, decking and a paved terrace.

A new rear garden area with timber seating pods and a roofed pergola is being planned for the South Downs village pub

An existing garage is planned to be converted into a serving area and new planting is proposed to ‘soften’ the garden area. Close boarded fencing would also be installed.

Agents for Stonegate say that the the proposed development would not affect a nearby listed building. They say that the proposed pergola and the seating pods would be hidden from view by existing hedging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement to the council, the agents for Stonegate say that the proposals are being made “to help sustain the pub as a business for the foreseeable future.

"The pub industry is facing challenges and varying degrees of uncertainty. To help try and overcome such uncertainty the client (Stonegate) felt the need of a different offering to that, that currently exists within the pub.

It is planned to turn the car park at the Anchor Inn in Storrington into a garden area with a roofed pergola and seating pods

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad