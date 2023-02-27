Renewed calls are being made for a Dalek statue to be erected in Horsham in honour of the man who created them.

The calls came last week on the tenth anniversary of the death of Dalek designer Raymond Cusick, who lived in Horsham.

Raymond was renowned by Dr Who fans worldwide as the designer of the Time Lord’s most famous evil villains.

He died on February 21 2013 at the age of 84.

Horsham resident Raymond Cusick designed Dr Who's most infamous enemies - the Daleks

His youngest daughter Claire Heawood paid tribute to her father at the time and thanked fans across the globe for their ‘very touching’ messages.’

And she told the West Sussex County Times how she hid behind cushions like any other child at the sight of her father’s creation.“The Daleks terrified me,” she said.

But the iconic villains have also proved to be among the most popular of Dr Who’s adversaries over the past 60 years.

Horsham Museum and Art Gallery sparked renewed calls for a permanent memorial to Raymond – and the Daleks – after posting a message on social media on the anniversary of his death, saying: “On this day ten years ago, former Horsham resident Raymond Cusick passed away. Renowned by Dr Who fans worldwide as the designer of the Daleks, Cusick is immortalised thanks to an engraved paving stone in West Street.”

Actor Colin Baker who played the Sixth Doctor (1984-1986) with Daleks amongst a maize maze in the shape of a Dalek (Photo by Kippa Matthews/David Leon/Partners PR via Getty Images)

Calls for a permanent Dalek statue followed, along with suggestions of a permanent exhibition at Horsham Museum. And the proposals were met with enthusiasm with many declaring: “Great idea.” And: “Horsham definitely needs a Dalek statue.”