The Owl pub in Kingsfold, near Horsham, has been receiving rave reviews following its reopening with a brand-new look in August.

Pub owners Punch Pubs & Co say the refurb has further embedded the pub into the village, offering a brand-new look and new food menu.

And, they, say pub management partner Anna Shopland has created ‘a real bond with the village and ensuring that The Owl truly sits at the heart of the community.’

Anna said: “I’ve been in The Owl for 18 months now and I’ve been desperate to give the pub the TLC it so desperately needed. Our locals were promised a refurb back in 2019 so they’ve been patiently waiting for this transformation, and they couldn’t be happier!

“I’m delighted to say that the investment at the pub has encouraged more of the village in, and we’re seeing more and more new faces each day. We’ve got guests who haven’t been before but they’re booking in for Christmas Day! It’s a privilege and the team and I are beyond grateful for the community’s continued support.”

The changes include a transformation of the pub’s exterior with new landscaping and a patio area with views over the Surrey Hills.

The pub’s interior has also completely changed while its rustic country appeal has been retained. Its iconic wooden beams, flagstone floors and log burners have been accentuated by bold new colours that complement the oak furniture, cosy-cushioned corners and bric-a-brac.

A cosy snug area with leather chairs, floral décor and quirky ornaments has also been added while the pub’s bar and kitchen have also been revamped.

The bar has been restocked to offer tipples to suit everyone’s tastes, from real ales and craft beers to carefully curated cocktails and a broad wine list. Meanwhile a new supper menu includes such favourites as beer-battered fish and chips, slow-cooked shoulder of lamb, shepherd’s pie and plant-based wellington.

Anna added: “Now the investment is complete, we’re shifting our focus onto ensuring The Owl is as successful as it can be. To have a real buzz in the air every day and to take it to the next level.

"This is a fantastic pub that the whole community is proud of, it’s always been a good pub, but now we can elevate its platform even further and I’m excited to see what the future has in store.”

The Owl pub in Kingsfold, near Horsham, has been winning rave reviews after underoing a £320,000 refurbishment

A new patio area has been created with views over the Surrey hills

The pub has been transformed inside and out

A new mouth-watering menu has been introduced