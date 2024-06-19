Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sussex village supermarket is to shut for a month for refurbishment.

Tesco Express in Lower Station Road, Billingshurst, will close on Friday (June 21) and will reopen at the end of July.

The refurbishment will include a full refit of the store with new fridges and freezers and a new Costa coffee machine.

The cash machine at the site will be unavailable while the work takes place.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “Our Billingshurst Express store will close on Friday for a full refurbishment to provide an improved shopping experience for our customers.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused while the works take place and look forward to welcoming customers back to the refreshed store when it opens towards the end of next month.”

The store is scheduled to close at 8pm on Friday June 21 and reopen on Friday July 26.