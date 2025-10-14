Taylor Swift and Mamma Mia themed nights held at pottery café's brand new home in Worthing

An independent pottery café in Worthing has moved into larger premises in the town centre after outgrowing its original home of 12 years.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Art-ful, formerly based in Rowlands Road, has now taken over the spacious former Liming Mexican Grill building on New Street — bringing a new lease of creative life to the well-known site, which had been a restaurant since 2006.

Art-ful founder Nina Reid said the move had been a long time coming, as demand for space at the previous site had become overwhelming in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been in the other shop for 12 years, and the last couple of years it was getting so busy,” Nina said.

Art-ful, formerly based in Rowlands Road, has now taken over the spacious former Liming Mexican Grill building on New Street — bringing a new lease of creative life to the well-known site, which had been a restaurant since 2006. Photo: Nina Reid

“We only had 30 seats out the front. People were coming in with buggies, we had parties out the back – we just couldn’t fit everybody in.”

With just one toilet, rising summer heat from basement kilns, and no room to grow, the team began seriously considering a move.

Nina explained: “We were just starting to think, this is ridiculous now. We really need to move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So when I saw Liming came up for lease, I thought: wow, this is the perfect space. It’s a beautiful building.”

The new location has allowed art-ful to expand significantly, with dedicated areas for events, a licensed bar, a commercial kitchen, multiple party rooms, and even a kiln room on the upper floor. A full food menu is expected to launch within weeks. Photo: Nina Reid

The new location has allowed art-ful to expand significantly, with dedicated areas for events, a licensed bar, a commercial kitchen, multiple party rooms, and even a kiln room on the upper floor. A full food menu is expected to launch within weeks.

“We want to grow into more of an events business,” Nina said.

"My husband's been doing all the DIY after I gave him a list!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve started doing themed nights – we’ve done Mamma Mia, Studio Ghibli, and even a Taylor Swift listening party where 34 people came to paint Taylor-themed pottery with cowboy hats and a cardboard cutout of Taylor, whilst listening to her new album.”

Future additions will include a photo booth with festival-themed dress-up props, and flexible use of the upstairs space. Nina said there will be a focus on ‘supporting local musicians in the town’. Photo: Nina Reid

With a newly granted alcohol license and the kitchen soon to open, art-ful plans to host ‘sip and paint’ nights, artist sessions with live acoustic music, spoken word events, and even drum and bass cocktail nights featuring smiley-face canvas painting.

Future additions will include a photo booth with festival-themed dress-up props, and flexible use of the upstairs space. Nina said there will be a focus on ‘supporting local musicians in the town’.

The team has grown too – with around ten staff members. There are three people on site during weekdays, and a larger weekend crew to handle the growing number of birthday parties and workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We now run three parties a day on Saturdays and Sundays if it’s full,” Nina added. “We’ve even started running new slime workshops at the same time in a separate room.”

With a newly granted alcohol license and the kitchen soon to open, art-ful plans to host ‘sip and paint’ nights, artist sessions with live acoustic music, spoken word events, and even drum and bass cocktail nights featuring smiley-face canvas painting. Photo: Nina Reid

The expansion marks a bold new chapter for art-ful and a creative boost to Worthing town centre.

Find out more at: https://www.facebook.com/artfulworthing/

Saturday (September 6) was the last official day of trading for Liming Mexican Grill, which opened in New Street in 2006. It specialised in ‘simple grills and Mexican classics’.

A social media post, announcing the news, read: “We will be taking away with us lots of great memories and good times over the last 19 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to thank all our great staff that have put in a busy shift or two!

“Shout out to Art-ful - we wish you every success in your new premises. Lastly thank you to all our customers

“Over and out, Liming Worthing.”

The town centre Mexican restaurant had 4.4 stars from 749 Google reviews and 4.2 stars from 621 Tripadvisor reviews.