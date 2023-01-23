Two vacant sites in Worthing are set to become a tea room, as a family business in Steyning expands.

The two units at the front of the Guildbourne Centre have been taken over by Victoria’s Sponge, owned by Vicky Russell – whose husband Kevin has fitted the shop.

The independent business, which was formed in Steyning in 2019, will be ‘coming soon to Worthing’. It promises to be a vintage, ‘beautiful tea room’, with ‘food for all and a service with a smile’.

Vicky said: “Nearly four years ago, I had this dream to open up a tea room. We never had done anything like that before.

"We moved from Wimbledon to Steyning in West Sussex and found this tiny little shop. We made it from scratch.

“We didn’t really know what we were doing but we’ve created a really amazing community hub. Everyone really loves it, so we thought we’d like to expand.”

Kevin said they have been looking to move into Worthing for two years but soon realised the rent was ‘astronomical’ for a number of vacant properties.

"We thought the Guildbourne Centre was going to be expensive but they are great people to work with,” he said.

“We are keen on promoting great service, so people feel welcomed. That’s going to be our unique selling point in Worthing.”

Vicky said she hopes the business will ‘regenerate the area’.

"It’s an old fashioned shopping centre but if it’s cold and wet, it’s somewhere you can go and sit inside,” she said. “People really like shops and we don’t have many anymore.

“There are lots of tearooms, cafés and restaurants in Worthing but actually the more business there is, the more we can help each other. Everyone wants small businesses to do well.

"We have got five children between us and they ask for us to buy things. I hate buying online because it’s faceless. If I can shop in a small independent, it makes my heart and soul feel good, even if it’s a bit more expensive.”

Vicky said she knows all her customers’ names in Steyning, which demonstrates the core ethos behind the business.

She said: “It makes you feel valued and important. After Covid, it’s made people realise that they need people. It’s a small luxury. Sometimes we can be the only person someone sees all day.

"More than ever, people see the value in that. We need that human contact. We are trying to create a really special place in Worthing where people can come and be in a nice environment.”

The business could create up to 20 jobs, and Vicky and Kevin are looking for managers, baristas and ‘amazing floor staff’.

Kevin said: “We are looking to open at the end of February, most likely. We’ve got to get all the staff. The shop fit is about 80 per cent done so we are getting there.

"We are looking for really positive people to give great service. We are looking for nice, chatty people.”

Vicky added: “They don’t necessarily have to have experience. We are all human beings and if you are happy in what you’re doing, you are going to do well.”

To apply for a job, you can email [email protected]

