A Thai restaurant chain, which was born in Sussex, is continuing to open sites across the UK – but expansion plans could be hindered by a key government announcement.

Husband and wife co-founders Pranee and Andy Laurillard started Giggling Squid in Brighton & Hove 22 years ago, ‘out of a determination to bring the buzz of Thai mealtimes’ to the UK – ‘energetic, informal, adventurous and welcoming’.

It all started from a tiny fisherman’s cottage in The Lanes in Brighton, ‘where the first menu was dreamt up’.

Pranee and Andy are in the process of opening several new restaurants in locations across the UK – most recently a 200-cover venue in Portsmouth Gunwharf Quays.

Giggling Squid now operates 51 venues across the UK – including seven in Sussex and Surrey: Brighton, Hove, Horsham, Chichester, Reigate Weybridge and Guildford.

As preparations continue to open a branch in Leeds, Andy spoke to this newspaper about Giggling Squid’s journey.

He said: “We started a Thai restaurant in Brighton but our first Giggling Squid was in Hove. That really took off. We wanted to make it different – a lot more casual and less white table clothes. That was the theme for Asian restaurants at the time.

“People were queueing outside when we opened. We had a restaurant in Brighton already and we rebranded that to Giggling Squid.

“It started from humble beginnings – small local restaurants in Brighton and Hove – but we looked at different places and thought how we could add value to the food scene. Is there something different we can offer to what the locals can get already?

“We've gradually gone through Sussex and Surrey areas to start with and a lot of people like the food.

"We did a lot of nice market towns to start with. We've scaled up and found that it has a role to place in the food scene in cities as well. So we’ve opened in larger places in the countries as well.”

Andy said the business has ‘had a lot of success and a lot of plaudits for the food’.

He added: “We offer good value for the quality of food. If people like good food, they will come back and eat it again and again.

“About half of the menu is the same as when we set it up about 22 years ago.

“There are some really popular dishes that we worked on to make sure they are as good as they can possibly be.

“We do change the menu quite regularly. You can have your old favourites but we do offer new interests.

"We ran a competition which resulted in a load of changes. We've had a lot of fun putting new things on the menu.”

Andy said Thai food – the fastest growing cuisine – ‘ticks all the boxes’, adding: “It’s flavoursome, colourful and healthy. It's fresh.

"A lot of people are going to Thailand, experiencing the food there, coming back and finding we are able to replicate the real authentic flavours and dishes. We are benefiting from an increased interest in travelling to Asia.”

With big expansion plans in the pipeline, there is one stumbling block.

As reported by the BBC, restaurant bosses have warned the chancellor Rachel Reeves that tax rises in last month's budget will cause closures and job losses.

Chancellor Reeves said her National Insurance changes for businesses will generate £25bn – to fund public services such as the NHS.

“Our plan for the future is up to Rachel Reeves,” Andy said.

"Given the budget that has just passed, we will be investing less than we would have without that.

"We do have some interesting new projects in various different places. We will be opening in Leeds soon and are just about to open in a suburb of Birmingham.

"There is room for some further growth but not as much as there would have been without a massive increase of costs in the budget.”

Andy said the business is mindful of cost of living and, as such, has introduced a limited-time lunch offer (available 12pm to 6.30pm until Sunday, November 17).

This is giving people the chance to try Giggling Squid’s iconic Pad Thai plus a drink for only £10 per person. Guests are given the choice of a Chang beer or soft drink, whilst there are chicken, vegetarian and vegan food options available. Click here to see what we thought of the meal deal.

Andy said: “It’s definitely had a lot of interest. We are doing what we can to help people with the cost of living. It's certainly something that has caught people's interest."

Giggling Squid now operates 51 venues across the UK: Bath, Beaconsfield, Berkhamsted, Billericay, Bishop’s Stortford, Brentwood, Bracknell, Brighton, Bury St Edmonds, Cambridge, Cardiff, Cardiff Bay, Chelmsford, Cheltenham, Chichester, Chislehurst, Clifton, Esher, Farnham, Guildford, Harborne, Harpenden, Harrogate, Henley, Hornchurch, Horsham, Hove, Kingston, Leamington Spa, Leicester, Maidstone, Marlow, Mere Green, Muswell Hill, Norwich, Oxford, Portsmouth, Reigate, Salisbury, Sevenoaks, Shrewsbury, Stratford, Tunbridge Wells, Warwick, Welwyn Garden City, West Bridgford, Weybridge, Wimbledon, Winchester, Windsor and Wokingham.