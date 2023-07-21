The Works – ‘the UK’s leading family-friendly value retailer’ – has opened a new store in Worthing.

The shop, which sells gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books and stationery, opened a new store within West Durrington Tesco Extra on Thursday (July 20).

Customers can access the 2,023 square foot shop from the Tesco car park and directly from inside the Tesco Extra store.

"This will be a fantastic addition to the West Durrington and Worthing communities, creating eight jobs in the local area,” a spokesperson for The Works said.

The shop, which sells gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books and stationery, opened a new store within West Durrington Tesco Extra. Photo: The Works / Piranha Photography

The Works said it is ‘the UK’s leading family-friendly value retailer’, adding: “Over the last 40 years, The Works has established itself as a popular and distinctive high street brand.

"Across its 526 stores in the UK & Ireland and its online shop, The Works provides customers with excellent value, offering products across its four zones of books, arts, crafts & hobbies, stationery and toys & games.

"The Works makes reading, learning, creativity and play accessible to everyone and is the go-to place for inspiring customers to embrace their free time.”

Customers at the new West Durrington store will be able to ‘shop for the products they love’, including Peppa Pig, Harry Potter and books by leading authors such as Julia Donaldson – ‘all at exceptional value’.

The new store will open just in time for the school summer holidays, providing customers with a ‘fantastic range of garden games, bubble and water toys to enjoy’.

A spokesperson added: “We are delighted to be expanding our presence in Worthing and to be opening at the West Durrington Tesco Extra store.

"This is an exciting opportunity for the local community who will be able to enjoy the convenience of shopping our fantastic range of affordable products alongside their regular grocery shop.

"At The Works, we aim to inspire our customers to read, learn, create and play, and our stores play a very important part in this.

"We can’t wait to welcome new customers from West Durrington and the surrounding areas through the doors of our newest store this summer.”