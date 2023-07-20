Travel chaos is expected after the announcement of further roadworks on the A27, which could last for more than a year.

National Highways has published a public notice about the intended closure of both carriageways of the A27, from the Offington Corner roundabout (A24) to the Adur Viaduct (A283) for 24 hours.

The closure includes all side roads throughout the length of the closure and the order states traffic affected by the closures would be diverted using the A24 and the A283. Access to properties within the closure would be permitted under escort.

The public notice read: “These measures would be in the interests of road safety while contractors undertake construction of a new roundabout and all associated works.”

The order states that it is expected that the work would last for ‘approximately 14-months’ – starting ‘on or after Sunday, August 6’.

The order would come into force on on August 6 and have a ‘maximum duration’ of 18 months, ‘ceasing when the works are complete’.

When contacted by this newspaper, National Highways couldn't yet confirm when works will start.

"Every time that we need to impose some restrictions such as closures, speed or other provisions on our network, we need a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO) in place, it is a legal requirement,” a spokesperson said.

"The date given doesn’t mean that work will start on that date. The TTRO gives the contractor the legal right to go onto the network, from that date.”

National Highways said the temporary closures, speed restrictions and diversion routes ‘would be clearly indicated’ by traffic signs ‘when they are in operation during the works period’.

Here is the public notice, in full:

“Notice is hereby given that National Highways Limited intends to make an order on the A27 Trunk Road in West Sussex.

The effect of the order would be to:

authorise the 24-hour closure of: a) both carriageways of the A27 between Offington Corner roundabout (A24) and Adur Viaduct (A283) and all slip roads leading to and from these lengths of carriageway; b) all side roads at junction with the lengths of carriageway described in 1 (a); c) all gaps in the central reservation between the lengths of carriageway described in 1 (a); d) all lay-bys and bus stops adjacent to the lengths of carriageway described in 1 (a); impose a 24-hour 50mph speed limit on: a) the westbound carriageway of the A27 between a point 62 metres east and a point 788 metres west of the centreline of New Barn Road, Holmbush; impose a 24-hour 40mph speed limit on: a) the eastbound carriageway of the A27 between a point 138 metres east of the centreline of Hoe Court and the entry slip road at Adur Viaduct (A283); b) the westbound carriageway of the A27 between a point 788 metres west of the centreline of New Barn Road, Holmbush and a point 138 metres east of the centreline of Hoe Court; c) the slip road leading to the westbound carriageway of the A27 at Adur Viaduct (A283), a point 260 metres south of the diverge with the roundabout to the merge with the main carriageway.”