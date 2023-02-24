These are the new shops that readers on Facebook want to see in Horsham

Plans for a new multi-million-pound retail park in Horsham have led residents to speak out on what shops they would like to see there.

West Sussex County Council wants to build the new stores on a former council depot near Tesco’s in Broadbridge Heath and says it would bring ‘a selection of new and exciting brands to the area.’

But a council spokesperson said: “We can’t confirm details yet, but occupiers will be confirmed in due course.” The council says they will include ‘global brands.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, people have taken to Facebook to share their views on what stores they would like in the area.

How the new Horsham retail park could look

Variety retailer B&M, which sells wallpaper, curtains, furniture, toys and more, is popular among many, along with other variety store chain Home Bargains.

Laura Chandler posted on the West Sussex County Times Facebook page: “Primark, B&M and Home Bargs please!! Oh and a Farmfoods and Costco.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Smith queried: “Are we getting a McDonald's?”

Katie Farnes said:”B&M or Home Bargains would be great.” Ian Mulcahy asked: “What about B&Q? There's a brand not trading in Horsham.”

Claire Sullivan said: “It's going to be Aldi.”

Dan Sheldrake suggested luxury fashion store “Flannels/Prada etc on its way to posh Horsham. Primark is all we really need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But not everyone agreed that the Broadbridge Heath site was an ideal place for a new retail park.

Christian Mark Bode said: “What a stupid idea. Retail should be focused on the central area and sites there enabling access for not just cars and helping maintain and revitalise the town centre.”

Nick Pratt agreed: “The council need to support the existing shops/high street etc then when they are prospering and at capacity then start building more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex County Council says that the new mix of shops would include a discount food retailer, along with a DIY centre and a garden store retailer – brands which, the council says, are currently not trading in Horsham. It would also include ‘two global food and beverage chains.’