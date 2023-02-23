A Sussex village pub is planning a novel method of raising funds to boost its business.

Owners of the historic Chequers Inn at Rowhook want to build a house in the pub car park to raise funds to offset the costs of maintaining the Grade II listed pub.

Like most pubs, the owners say it has been hit by the economic downturn in the hospitality sector and the cost of living crisis.

Planning permission is currently being sought from Horsham District Council to build a four-bedroom family home in the 16th century pub’s overflow car park.

Architects Fulcrum Design, in a statement to the council, say that the the pub has become a ‘popular destination pub’ after gaining a good reputation for quality dining and has become a ‘focal point to the local community and is the main community facility within the village.’

They add: “The current owners have provided continuous investment in the listed building over the years even in the current financial environment when this has been extremely difficult to maintain.

“As the main community building in the village, it is imperative that the business continues to operate and serve both the local and the wider community.”

They say that building the house would enable continued investment in the historic pub, adding: “Alternative funding is also required to maintain the listed building due to the current adverse impact on the hospitality sector caused by the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

"Carefully controlled development would enable funding to be provided for the upkeep of the listed building which requires constant maintenance which is difficult even in the best of times.”

The pub itself was first registered in 1714 as a tenement, smith’s shop, gardens and orchard. During the 19th century, the building doubled as a pub and a baker’s shop.

A village hall was built to the side of the public house in the 20th century and has since been incorporated into the pub as a restaurant area.

The pub began to fall into disrepair by the turn of the millennium before it was bought and improved by chef Tim Neal who saw the pub’s potential to become a top foodie destination in the heart of Sussex.