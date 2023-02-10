Proposals to shut a number of ticket offices at railway stations have sparked anger and concern in Sussex – but rail bosses have stressed that there will not be a reduction in staff.

The role of ticket offices in the future is being examined at a national level but ‘no decisions have been taken’, according to Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR).

Catherine Arnold, St Mary’s ward councillor in Shoreham-by-Sea, said the moves comes amid rail dispute talks, which include ministers. She said: “The rail companies want to close all local ticket stations and retain only regional hubs.

“If these plans go ahead, Southwick, Shoreham and Lancing ticket offices, which currently run a limited service, will close. There are many folk, who greatly value and need to speak to a person about their travel arrangements.

Mel Humphreys with local ward councillors at Southwick Railway Station amid concern over possible rail ticket office closures. Photo: Steve Robards SR23020605

“Many, including the disabled, vulnerable and elderly who are not conversant with online booking and will be stranded.”

Southwick resident Mel Humphreys, who is disabled, is among those concerned. She said: “Someone like me who needs ramps to be put down and help buying tickets, this is going to mean I can’t use trains anymore. I’ve been left on platforms before now and this is only going to get worse.”

However, the Rail Delivery Group provided reassurance that there will no reduction in staffing levels.

A spokesperson said: “Our offer to the trades unions is intended to create a railway that meets the changing needs of all our customers – including those with additional needs when travelling.

Southwick resident Mel Humphreys, who is disabled, is among those concerned by the plans. Photo: Steve Robards SR23020605

“We want staff to move out from behind glass windows onto the main concourse of stations where they can advise passengers on issues such as journey planning and ticket purchasing – and support customers who need additional assistance.

"Station staff will be trained and supported to undertake these new multi-skilled roles. The repurposing of ticket offices can therefore be a positive for customers and staff.

“No decisions have been taken on the future of individual ticket offices.”

The group revealed that only 12 per cent of tickets are currently bought using a ticket office compared to 85 per cent in 1995 when ticket sales arrangements were last reviewed. That number is ‘continuing to decline’.

Southwick Railway Station would be directly affected by the proposals. Photo: Steve Robards SR23020605

Reflecting that growth of online purchasing, there ‘may be a reduction in ticket office’ staff through, for example, the voluntary severance scheme.

Customers and organisations will be able to have their say on any plans to close or repurpose ticket offices in local consultations, undertaken in partnership with passenger groups.

Councillor Arnold sent a letter about her ‘serious concerns’ to the Secretary of State for Transport, Mark Harper and to Southern Rail.

She wrote: “In Shoreham and Southwick, over 1,000 new residents will be coming on stream from development in three years-time and in Lancing, over 1,000 from New Monks Farm.

Mel Humphreys said: "This is going to mean I can’t use trains anymore." Photo: Steve Robards SR23020605

"The majority of these developments are promoting trains as a preferred travel option.

"These developments often have inadequate car parking, so pressure on public transport, including the trains is set to sky rocket. We must fight to retain our local rail ticket offices.”

