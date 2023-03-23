The bargain deal is all part of a 12-day real ale festival which started at the Lynd Cross in Horsham’s Bishopric yesterday (Wednesday).
A range of 25 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, are available during the festival which ends on April 2.
The overseas brewers are from Switzerland, USA and Belgium.
The £2.35 beers include Orkney Cliff Edge, Oakham Buckle Up!, Vale Brass Monkey, Brombeer Freddy Export (Belgium), Theakston Double Cross, Exmoor Upside Brown, Cambridge Flower Child IPA (USA), Saltaire Triple Choc, Cairngorm White Lady and Sudwerk Reeds Ale (Switzerland).
Pub manager Gareth Withers said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.”