A Horsham pub is offering beer for sale at £2.35 a pint.

The bargain deal is all part of a 12-day real ale festival which started at the Lynd Cross in Horsham’s Bishopric yesterday (Wednesday).

A range of 25 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, are available during the festival which ends on April 2.

The overseas brewers are from Switzerland, USA and Belgium.

The £2.35 beers include Orkney Cliff Edge, Oakham Buckle Up!, Vale Brass Monkey, Brombeer Freddy Export (Belgium), Theakston Double Cross, Exmoor Upside Brown, Cambridge Flower Child IPA (USA), Saltaire Triple Choc, Cairngorm White Lady and Sudwerk Reeds Ale (Switzerland).

