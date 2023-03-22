Planning permission is being sought from Horsham District Council for the change of use of the site at Warminghurst, near Storrington.
The site was previously a garden centre but has been out of business use for some years and is currently used for grazing sheep and horses.
Agents for the applicant say that it is proposed to put four timber holiday glamping units on the land, most of which will still be used for livestock if planning consent is granted.
They say that the target market for the glamping units is “those seeking a quiet time within the countryside; hikers, tourists and the potential for equestrian holidays.”
And, in a statement to the council, they add: “When the nursery closed, most of the planting was left and has grown extensively over the years. This has resulted in an extremely varied arrangement of trees and shrubs, which create a screened and private space.
“This application is seeking to add four units in total, which have been designed so as to harmonise with the site.
"Each unit will be constructed of timber, with both timber cladding and timber windows. The materials have been chosen so to minimise their impact.
“The site will offer year round short term holidays within this tranquil location.”
The glamping units themselves would be placed in and around existing trees on the site which is said to be secluded, although near to the A24.