Thriving South Downs vineyard gets set to stay open longer for business

By Sarah Page
Published 26th Jun 2024, 14:45 BST
A successful South Downs vineyard is getting set to stay open for business for longer.

Kinsbrook Vineyard in West Chiltington Road, Thakeham – which also features a restaurant and farm shop – was recently granted planning consent by Horsham District Council to extend its opening hours.

Now it is seeking a variation in its alcohol license to enable it to sell alcohol to coincide with opening times.

It is currently allowed to sell alcohol until 7pm Monday to Saturday and is now seeking to increase it to10pm Thursday to Sunday to match its permitted opening hours.

Kinsbrook Vineyard in West Chiltington Road, Thakeham, is extending its opening hours

The vineyard features a Sussex barn building with a rear balcony and outdoor terrace. Downstairs is the farm shop with a cafe/eatery upstairs.

There is also a vintage horsebox which is used as a mobile bar.

During summer from May to October, Kinsbrook runs public tours and tastings every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11am. Booking is required.

