Thriving South Downs vineyard gets set to stay open longer for business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A successful South Downs vineyard is getting set to stay open for business for longer.

Kinsbrook Vineyard in West Chiltington Road, Thakeham – which also features a restaurant and farm shop – was recently granted planning consent by Horsham District Council to extend its opening hours.

Now it is seeking a variation in its alcohol license to enable it to sell alcohol to coincide with opening times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is currently allowed to sell alcohol until 7pm Monday to Saturday and is now seeking to increase it to10pm Thursday to Sunday to match its permitted opening hours.

Kinsbrook Vineyard in West Chiltington Road, Thakeham, is extending its opening hours

The vineyard features a Sussex barn building with a rear balcony and outdoor terrace. Downstairs is the farm shop with a cafe/eatery upstairs.

There is also a vintage horsebox which is used as a mobile bar.