As summer temperatures rise discover the Horsham hotel offering al fresco dining
And Horsham’s five-star South Lodge Hotel offers some ideal restaurants for outdoor diners.
The hotel’s Mediterranian-inspired Botanic restaurant is nestled in a garden-inspired setting overlooking the hotel’s spa. It offers casual yet refined dining.
Head chef Jonathan Spiers draws on the South Downs as a larder for fresh and seasonal ingredients. The menu features lots of plant-based plates including the Wasted Burger, made entirely from the pulp from freshly prepared morning’s juices, reflecting the restaurant’s dedication to zero-waste.
The hotel’s Camellia restaurant under head chef Josh Mann offers a seasonal menu inspired by fresh fruit and vegetables from the hotel’s walled garden. In the summer, the restaurant extends onto a beautiful terrace.
At Camellia, dishes change daily to ensure only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients are served. Guests can expect delights such as lobster raviolo with Jerusalem artichoke crosnes, preserved citrus, and lobster beignet, all accompanied by a decadent bisque.