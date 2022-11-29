The Orchard Restaurant in Cowfold Road, West Grinstead, has been bought by the Little Barn Owls nursery.
The restaurant, which served a traditional English menu, has been run by David and Sarah Chadburn since 2008 but they have now retired.
Agents for the sale – Christie & Co – say that there is ‘ample space’ surrounding the property which could provide the new owners, Little Barn Owls, room to extend.
The nursery group owns several day nurseries and a school in the area, with plans to convert The Orchard into another nursery setting.
Director Hayley Peacock said: “We are really excited about this next nursery which will have wonderful outdoor space, animals and forest school provision.”
Christie & Co regional director Richard Wood said: “I am delighted to have acted on the sale of The Orchard, working closely with the tenants and landlord to secure an alternative use for the property.”