A traditional Sussex village restaurant has been sold to a children’s day nursery group.

The Orchard Restaurant in Cowfold Road, West Grinstead, has been bought by the Little Barn Owls nursery.

The restaurant, which served a traditional English menu, has been run by David and Sarah Chadburn since 2008 but they have now retired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agents for the sale – Christie & Co – say that there is ‘ample space’ surrounding the property which could provide the new owners, Little Barn Owls, room to extend.

The Orchard Restaurant in West Grinstead has been sold to Little Barn Owls nursery

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery group owns several day nurseries and a school in the area, with plans to convert The Orchard into another nursery setting.

Director Hayley Peacock said: “We are really excited about this next nursery which will have wonderful outdoor space, animals and forest school provision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad