Travelodge announces recruitment drive in Sussex

New positions are available across Travelodge’s Sussex hotel network as part of a new recruitment drive.

Travelodge announced this morning (Wednesday, May 10) that it is looking to fill more than 12 positions across Sussex as it gears up for a busy summer season.

Katharine Gourley, director of people operations at Travelodge said: “There has never been a better time than now to join Travelodge, one of the UK’s biggest hotel brands.

"Our colleagues sit at the heart of our business and we are committed to providing an inclusive workplace where everyone can learn more, earn more and belong. We are currently looking to fill over 400 positions across the UK including around 12 roles across our sixteen Sussex based Travelodge hotels.

"We are looking for enthusiastic people that have a passion and determination to deliver excellent service.”

The company – which operates 579 hotels across the UK – said now is the perfect time to join one of the ‘most dynamic and diverse hospitality sectors in the world’ in the UK.

A spokesperson said: "It employs around 1.8 million people – giving many young people their first experience of work. It is also one of the biggest revenue generators for the UK economy and plays a vital role at the heart of communities and local economies across the UK.

“Travelodge is also a gateway employer helping people from all walks of life to start or restart their career."

The jobs that need to be filled ‘immediately’ across the group’s 16 Travelodge hotels in Sussex include the following full and part time positions with flexible working hours – ‘making them ideal for parents and students’; maintenance person; receptionist; night reception team member; housekeeping team member and a hotel team member.

As part of its wider summer recruitment drive, the group is also looking to fill nine positions in its in-house maintenance team, including one in Sussex. Travelodge is also ‘committed to developing this team’ with an ‘established training programme’ in place to up-skill maintenance team members.

These full-time positions are field based and each maintenance engineer has their own designated network of hotels to service which includes carrying out a variety of maintenance related tasks.

To apply for these roles, applicants must hold a UK driving licence. Experience is ‘not essential’ but a background of working in a trade environment is ‘preferable ‘or a City & Guilds qualification equivalent.

Successful candidates will be given a branded kitted-out vehicle to enable them to travel across their network of hotels and they will also receive a branded uniform and high quality tools.

There are also 14 roles available at Travelodge’s support office in Thame, Oxfordshire. These include Health and safety Manager, procurement manager, accounts payable analyst, IT business analyst, legal counsel and customer service advisors.

Katharine Gourley added: "In addition to a strong network of hotels across the UK, we also offer flexible working hours that can be a win-win solution for parents and students. We offer parents flexible working hours to help them around the school run, so they can raise their family and have a job that allows them to develop a career when the time is right for them.

"Students can work in a Travelodge whilst studying at university and then transfer to a different hotel when they return home in the holidays. The opportunities at Travelodge are endless and can open a door to a great career in a fast growing global industry.”

The hotel company is also launching two new levels to its successful in-house management development programme, Aspire. The new levels provide colleagues to gain formal qualifications by way of an apprenticeship

The Aspire, four level comprehensive programme provides a clear pathway of development and career mapping for hotel and maintenance colleagues to progress from entry level roles through to manager level. Travelodge said it is a place ‘where you can get in and get on’ – ‘irrespective of background on educational attainment’.