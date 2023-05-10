Edit Account-Sign Out
New yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Sussex - 'Probable damage to buildings' from lightning strikes

The risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms has sparked a fresh yellow weather warning in Sussex.

By Sam Morton
Published 10th May 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:13 BST

The Met Office has issued its second yellow weather warning in two days, which runs from 1pm to 10pm today (Wednesday, May 10) and covers the majority of the UK, including Sussex.

Weather experts said heavy showers and thunderstorms are ‘likely to cause some disruption to travel’.

A spokesperson said: “There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

The Met Office said there will 'probably' be 'some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes'. (Photo by GREG WOOD/AFP via Getty Images)The Met Office said there will 'probably' be 'some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes'. (Photo by GREG WOOD/AFP via Getty Images)
“Delays to train services are possible. Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.”

Multiple roads were flooded – and a tree fell on the railway line – after West Sussex towns were hit by torrential rain during a thunderstorm yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

Residents reported a temporary loss of internet during a torrential downpour as well as thunder and lightning in Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex.

In its latest warning, the Met Office said: “Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through this afternoon across much of central and eastern areas of Scotland, parts of central, eastern and southeastern England and southern areas of Northern Ireland, before easing during the evening.

Ifield Avenue, next to Crawley Rugby Club, was submerged in floodwater on Tuesday after torrential rain hit the townIfield Avenue, next to Crawley Rugby Club, was submerged in floodwater on Tuesday after torrential rain hit the town
"Where heavy showers develop, 15 mm of rain could fall within an hour and possibly 25-30 mm in two to three hours where showers become slow moving, along with lightning and hail.”

