The seafront venue will be made ‘budget-luxe’ with a new ‘premium look and feel design’ when the work takes place later this year.
The firm said the redesign includes a new classic-style reception, a next generation multi-dimensional room and a contemporary restaurant and bar called The Bar Café.
This is the group’s most radical transformation to date, with 60 hotels being upgraded in this round of works.
Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive, said: “Travelodge has been a trailblazer within the UK hotel sector since it opened the UK’s first budget hotel in 1985.
“Today we are once again evolving by launching a new budget-luxe premium look and feel hotel design whilst maintaining our great value price proposition.
“This is our most radical transformation to date and has been created in response to ever increasing expectations from customers.
“Britain is now a nation of budget travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type and thoughtful, stylish design and homely touches really matter in today’s world when staying away for business or leisure.”
The new design has been created on the success of the group’s budget chic hotel format, TravelodgePLUS with feedback from the company’s largest consumer study – which surveyed around 5,000 UK business and leisure travellers to find the psychographics of the modern budget traveller.
It found modern travellers ‘crave style, choice and little homely touches to make it easier to work, rest and relax both inside and outside of the room’.
In response, the Travelodge interiors team have remodelled their core product with a new budget-luxe design that includes ‘all the low cost efficiencies you would expect from Travelodge but with the added benefit of thoughtful, stylish design and homely touches throughout its interiors’.
A statement released this week said: “This is underpinned by the introduction of a new signature rich navy blue brand colour which pays homage to the first iconic Travelodge blue brand colour- chosen for its calming and uplifting qualities. In essence all the key essentials that matter to modern business and leisure travellers.
“The new Travelodge budget-luxe design includes a timeless classic, elegant style reception which is the hub of the hotel. A next generation room which has been smartly devised to create a multi-dimensional space by utilising the new luxurious signature Travelodge navy blue colour for the R&R (resting and relaxing) section of the room and a serene colour palette for the functional and energising side of the room to work and get ready.
“Plus a contemporary designed restaurant called the Bar Café – that features spaces for guests to work, relax and socialise.”
The Travelodge budget-luxe design also includes a number of sustainable initiatives. This includes the new carpet being made from recycled fishing nets which are part of a project supporting clean ocean initiatives, tackling over 640k tonnes of discarded fishing nets currently impacting marine life. The carpet backing is also made of old plastic bottles. Every ten of these bottles which are recycled rather than being sent to landfill saves enough energy to power a laptop for 25 hours. The other features include low energy lighting, motion sensing controls and aerated showers and taps.