Travel agent Flight Centre is planning to move into premises in West Street previously occupied by family jewellers TH Baker.
And physiotherapy company Bodyset is planning to move into former dry cleaners’ premises in Horsham’s Carfax.
Both are currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to erect signage at their premises.
In a statement to the council architect Mark Simm said that the Horsham Flight Centre was to be the company’s first new store.
“The proposal is to refurbish the unit for occupation by ‘Flight Centre’, a travel agent, who prior to the Covid impact on the worldwide travel business occupied premises at 24 West Street,” he said.
"Flight Centre are now looking to reintroduce walk-in shops to the High Street with this Horsham unit being its first new store.”
And Bodyset says that the Carfax premises it plans to open would provide ‘health services, mainly physiotherapy.”