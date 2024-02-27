Fashion and gift shop Natty Noo is planning to move into the former Shakeaway premises in Horsham's Carfax

The stores will be making their homes at two former shop premises which have been empty for some time.

Chocolatiers Hotel Chocolat is to open premises in West Street and is now advertising for staff.

Meanwhile, seasonal clothing and gift shop Natty Noo is preparing to move into the former Shakeaway milkshake premises in Horsham’s Carfax.

Unlike some other towns, many businesses say they are attracted to Horsham as it is seen as an affluent area.