BREAKING

Two new shops to open in Horsham

Horsham town centre is getting set for a fresh look with the opening of two new shops.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 27th Feb 2024, 11:53 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 12:02 GMT
Fashion and gift shop Natty Noo is planning to move into the former Shakeaway premises in Horsham's CarfaxFashion and gift shop Natty Noo is planning to move into the former Shakeaway premises in Horsham's Carfax
Fashion and gift shop Natty Noo is planning to move into the former Shakeaway premises in Horsham's Carfax

The stores will be making their homes at two former shop premises which have been empty for some time.

Chocolatiers Hotel Chocolat is to open premises in West Street and is now advertising for staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, seasonal clothing and gift shop Natty Noo is preparing to move into the former Shakeaway milkshake premises in Horsham’s Carfax.

Most Popular
Hotel Chocolat is planning to open premises in West Street, HorshamHotel Chocolat is planning to open premises in West Street, Horsham
Hotel Chocolat is planning to open premises in West Street, Horsham

Have you read? New ‘over 25s’ wine bar prepares to open in Horsham

New Horsham roadworks postponed following traffic gridlock

Unlike some other towns, many businesses say they are attracted to Horsham as it is seen as an affluent area.

The number of empty shops remains low compared with other districts.

Related topics:Hotel ChocolatWest Street