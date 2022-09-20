'Unique' new restaurant gets set to open in Horsham town centre

The restaurant – described as ‘unique’ – is to open at the former premises of Restaurant Tristan in East Street.

Owner Ercan Yuzey says the restaurant will specialise in serving fish. “It will be unique, it will be first class,” he said.

Ercan, who currently runs the popular Zeytin Turkish restaurant, also in East Street, is naming the new eatery Zeyfin following a competition to choose a name for it.

Ercan Yuzey is planning to open a 'unique' new restaurant in Horsham

"It will be a restaurant but it will also be a fishmongers,” he said.

An array of fish including lobsters, oysters, prawns , crab, caviar and more, will be displayed on a bed of ice for customers to choose what they want.

"Our customers are amazingly high-class,” said Ercan.

People can buy the fish and take it home or they can choose their fish and say how they would like it cooked, then sit in the restaurant to enjoy it.

"It will be a new experience,” said Ercan. “In Turkey at the seaside, people can buy their fish and take it to a restaurant to be cooked.”

All the fish at the new restaurant will be fresh, says Ercan. “We won’t use any frozen.”

Among seafood dishes on the menu will be traditional fish and chips and, says Ercan, along with an extensive wine list and Champagne.

He expects the restaurant to be open in around five weeks.