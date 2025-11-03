Shoppers can unlock freebies and discounts worth up to £5 each month 🛍️

A major UK supermarket is is sweetening the deal for its loyal shoppers with the nationwide rollout of Little Treats, a new perk for members.

After a two-month trial across 74 stores, Waitrose’s scheme is now available to My Waitrose loyalty customers across the UK, offering a host of free items and discounts to those who shop regularly.

Designed to reward shoppers for their spending, Little Treats allows members to earn up to three rewards each month. The first comes after spending £50, the second at £100, and a third at £250.

Once unlocked, each treat, ranging from money off your shop to free products, appears automatically in the member’s online account or app and resets at the start of the next month.

A man shops at a Waitrose supermarket in London. The supermarket has launched its new Little Treats rewards nationwide for My Waitrose members (Photo: HOLLIE ADAMS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

During the trial, rewards proved popular, with members receiving items such as a free bunch of Waitrose Foundation Pastel Roses, a No.1 pizza, and vouchers worth up to £5.

Waitrose described the launch as its biggest giveaway since reintroducing free coffee for loyalty members earlier this year.

The addition of Little Treats takes the total number of My Waitrose member benefits to 10.

Alex Lovell, Waitrose head of loyalty, said the programme is “a massive moment in strengthening My Waitrose as a club for food lovers,” emphasising that it’s designed to make members feel valued.

“Each time a shopper claims their Little Treat, free magazine, or personalised offer, it acts as a reminder of just how much we appreciate them,” he added.

For shoppers, Little Treats offers a tangible incentive to shop regularly while enjoying a little something extra each month, whether it’s a favourite product or a small discount that makes a difference at the checkout.